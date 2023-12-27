BARC launches new volunteer program, calling on Houstonians to make a difference in animal welfare

The City of Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoption Center (BARC) is calling on animal lovers to make a difference in the new year by joining its Tiered Volunteer Program set to launch in 2024.

The innovative program aims to engage volunteers of all experience levels in supporting the shelter's mission to save lives.

BARC's new tiered system introduces four levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and a unique tier called BARC Buddies. This inclusive approach accommodates individuals who may not be comfortable handling larger animals but are eager to contribute in other meaningful ways.

Jarrad Mears, BARC's Shelter Director, expressed enthusiasm for the program, saying "Our tiered program is here to help make it as easy as possible to jump right in to lend a paw at the shelter by organizing our new and existing volunteers into groups according to level of experience and time donated to the shelter."

Beginners will have the opportunity to learn from seasoned volunteers at the Advanced levels, some of whom have dedicated decades to supporting BARC. To facilitate the learning process, BARC offers regular training courses designed to educate volunteers about the shelter's animals.

Experienced volunteers are also encouraged to participate, with the Tiered Program considering factors beyond time commitment. Those with significant animal knowledge, whether new to Houston or BARC, will be appropriately placed in a tier that aligns with their skills.

BARC's mission says their mission is to improve the health and safety of Houstonians and their pets by accepting over 25,000 animals annually without discrimination in behavior, breed, or medical condition. Among the shelter's programs are spay/neuter services, mobile adoptions, transfer/rescue partnerships, and outreach.