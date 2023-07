It's a "Barbie World" this weekend as the "Barbie" movie was just released on Friday and is expected to have a massive opening.

Out of fun, the group at Madhouse Labs used the AI tool "Midjourney" to create a Barbie doll inspired by each individual state.

So if you're curious about what your state's Barbie doll would be then look no further.

Here's what AI says Barbie would look like in each U.S. state.

Alabama

Alabama

Alaska

Alaska

Arizona

Arizona

Arkansas

Arkansas

California

California

Colorado

Colorado

Connecticut

Connecticut

Delaware

Delaware

Florida

Florida

Georgia

Georgia

Hawaii

Hawaii

Idaho

Idaho

Illinois

Illinois

Indiana

Indiana

Iowa

Iowa

Kansas

Kansas

Kentucky

Kentucky

Louisiana

Louisiana

Maine

Maine

Maryland

Maryland

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Michigan

Michigan

Minnesota

Minnesota

Mississippi

Mississippi

Missouri

Missouri

Montana

Montana

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nevada

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Jersey

New Mexico

New Mexico

New York

New York

North Carolina

North Carolina

North Dakota

North Dakota

Ohio

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oregon

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Carolina

South Dakota

South Dakota

Tennessee

Tennessee

Texas

Texas

Utah

Utah

Vermont

Vermont

Virginia

Virginia

Washington

Washington

West Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wyoming