Bar owners in Crosby defy TABC and open for business

"$72," said Garrett Jameson.



That's how much Jameson says he has in his bank account. It's not enough to cover his bills.



"Absolutely not," he said. "Nowhere near it.



Jameson and Nathan Utzman went from being bartenders at the Backyard Bar and Grill in Crosby to owning it.

"You wake up one day having a business and the next having no income," said Jameson.



While restaurants and other businesses can now operate at 75 percent occupancy, the state continues to keep bars closed.

"But you can go to a restaurant at a bar like Applebees and be shoulder to shoulder and never order food," Utzman said.



Teetering on the brink of financial ruin, the owners opened their doors last Saturday and TABC came calling.



On Monday, the business's liquor license was suspended for 30 days.



"It means I can't buy any alcohol and I can't sell any alcohol," Jameson said.



And yet the owners are doing just that.



"Because I have no other option, it's lose the whole business or fight and what's left to lose," said Jameson.



The owners say they are breaking the rules, not just for them, but their six full-time employees.

"We're a big family here. We all help each other out and with those doors closed, I couldn't help them," said Utzman.



They could be in compliance if they paid the state alcohol commission about $800 bucks for a blue license, meaning 51 percent of their revenue comes from food. That say that would be a lie.



"We don't know if we will be able to survive or not." Jameson said.