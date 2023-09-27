Baltimore police warn suspect at large in female CEO slaying will 'kill' and 'rape'

Baltimore police say that tech CEO Pava Marie LaPere was found dead in her apartment on Monday morning shortly after a missing-persons report was received.

LaPere, 26, was found dead Monday at 11:34 a.m. in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore, police said. Officers found that LaPere had signs of blunt-force trauma.

Shortly before officers arrived at the apartment, a missing-person's call was made, an investigation revealed. Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

During a press conference, officials revealed that Jason Deans Billingsley, 32, is a suspect in the case and wanted for first-degree murder, assault and other charges.

Police don't believe Billingsley had any relationship with LaPere.

Billingsley was convicted of attempted rape and other violent crimes in 2011 and received a sentence of 30 years, but he was paroled in October 2022.

The Baltimore Medical Examiner's Office took possession of her body, officials said.

Billingsley is on the loose and hasn't been arrested.

Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley also issued a warning about Billingsley.

"This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm. So, please be aware of your surroundings," Worley said.

He also had a message for Billingsley.

"If you're out there watching, hopefully you are, every single police officer in Baltimore City, the state of Maryland as well as the U.S. Marshals are looking for you. We will find you. So, I would ask you to turn yourself in to any officer, any police station, because we will take you into custody eventually, and then we will turn it over to the state's attorney to prosecute you to the fullest. So, please turn yourself in," he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, "There's no way in hell he should have been out on the street."

LaPere was the CEO of EcoMap Technologies, which is based in Baltimore.

She was a Forbes 30 Under 30 award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category.

EcoMap Technologies issued a statement on LaPere's death on Facebook that said "the news has shaken us all deeply."

"The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader," the company wrote. "Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend and partner set a standard for leadership. And her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do."

"As a team, and on behalf of our customers and the EcoMap community, we are devastated by this loss, and we pledge our unwavering support to the LaPere family as they navigate this heartbreaking period. We would also like to express our gratitude to the authorities and emergency services for their efforts and professionalism," it added.



