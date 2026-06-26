The Brief A juvenile girl found her mother and stepfather dead inside their home in northwest Harris County late Thursday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators initially believed the incident looks like a possible murder-suicide. The young girl called 911 after finding her mother unresponsive; emergency responders confirmed she was physically uninjured.



Harris County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a double murder after finding a woman and man dead inside a home in Tomball.

2 found dead in Tomball home

What we know:

Sergeant Ritchie says Precinct 4 Constable's deputies were called around 11 p.m. by a 12-year-old girl saying her mother was unresponsive.

When they arrived at the home on Baldwin Springs Court in northwest Harris County, they found the juvenile girl physically unharmed. However, inside the home, deputies discovered a woman and man both dead in separate rooms.

According to Sgt. Ritchie, the woman was the 12-year-old's mother and the man was her stepfather.

Officials said there were no signs of forced entry. The man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and the woman had stab wounds, according to Constable Mark Herman.

All three lived in the home together.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identities of the man and woman.

It remains unknown whether law enforcement has ever been called to the home before.