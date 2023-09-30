An annual Houston area Thanksgiving event is coming to an end as BakerRipley has announced the discontinuation of its Turkey Trot event.

According to the company, the decision was made after a thorough and comprehensive review as part of a broader initiative to align resources and endeavors with BakerRipley's mission and purpose.

Everyone who has registered for the event will receive a full refund of any registration fees they have already submitted, BakerRipley says.

"Thank you for being a vital part of the Turkey Trot legacy. Your support and participation have been the cornerstone of its success, and we are eager to channel that spirit into exciting new avenues of community engagement," the company stated in its release.