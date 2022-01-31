Expand / Collapse search

BAD BUNNY TICKETS: Second show added at Minute Maid Park in Houston

By
Published 
Updated 4:34PM
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - DECEMBER 10: Bad Bunny performs during his "P FNK R" concert at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on December 10, 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/ Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Bad Bunny has announced a second show will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston after the first show sold out.

According to a release, the second show will take place on September 2, 2022.

Joining the well-known musician on stage will be Alesso.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, February 4 at 12 p.m. local time on ticketmaster.com and worldshottesttour.com.

The tour kicks off on August 5, 2022, in Florida and will travel to numerous stadiums across the U.S. 