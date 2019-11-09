Expand / Collapse search

'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at the president's Alabama appearance

Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Get

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - Organizers say a man slashed a Baby Trump protest balloon during President Donald Trump's trip to Alabama.

The incident occurred Saturday during Trump's visit to watch the University of Alabama football game. The towering Baby Trump balloon was set up in a nearby park.

Jim Girvan is an organizer of the balloon protests. He says someone charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long gash in the back. Girvan said the unidentified man was arrested. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The orange diaper-clad caricature of the president is often taken to Trump appearances as a way to protest him.

Volunteer Robert Kennedy says the balloon immediately began to sag after it was cut.