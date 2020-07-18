Authorities seeking suspect responsible for January murder in Houston

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division needs your help identifying the suspect responsible for a murder.



Authorities said that back on Thursday, Jan. 16, around 7:40 p.m., Juanisha Fortune was shot in a wooded lot located in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard in Houston.

Police said Fortune was shot once as she walked through the wooded lot.



She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Authorities said the family of Juanisha Fortune is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect responsible for her murder.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.