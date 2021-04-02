Authorities search for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting a child in Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child in Houston.

Crime Stoppers and Houston police need the public's help to locate 30-year-old Jose Delcarmen Bonilla.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jose Delcarmen Bonilla was allegedly involved in an aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child on October 31, 2020.

During the incident, he allegedly pointed a pistol at the child while sexually assaulting them. According to Crime Stoppers, he then allegedly forced the child into a vehicle, drove to another location and sexually assaulted the victim for a second time at gunpoint.

Jose Delcarmen Bonilla is described as a Hispanic male, 30 years of age, approximately 5'6", 140 lbs., with brown eyes and dark hair.

A warrant was active as of April 1, 2021.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

