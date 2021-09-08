Authorities release surveillance photos of two suspects involved in deadly August shooting in Harris Co.

article

Authorities have released surveillance photos of two suspects they say were involved in a deadly Harris County nightclub shooting back in August.



Investigators said they are looking for two Black males in connection with the shooting in the club’s parking lot, one with medium-length dreadlocks and the other with short hair. Authorities say they may have additional information about the shooting that occurred inside the club.

The shooting occurred back on August 8 around 2:10 a.m. at Club Vision, located on the 2500 block of FM 1960.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, several people had been shot and one person, later identified as Derrick Johnson, died from his injuries.

Upon reviewing the surveillance video, authorities said they learned that a second shooting took place in the parking lot, also injuring bystanders. In all, six people were shot with five being non-life-threatening.



Investigators are also looking for a newer model, blueish gray, 4-door Ford F-150 with aftermarket rims.

Surveillance photo of suspect vehicle (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance photo of suspect vehicle (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information regarding the suspect vehicle or suspects, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100.

