1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Spring, authorities investigating

Photo from the scene via SkyFOX

SPRING, Texas - FM 2920 between Alvin A. Klein Drive and Emerald Mist Parkway has been shut down following a deadly crash in Spring.  

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one adult was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

A second adult was taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

That person's condition was not released. 

Eastbound lanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down by emergency crews.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route, if possible. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 