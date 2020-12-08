1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Spring, authorities investigating

article

FM 2920 between Alvin A. Klein Drive and Emerald Mist Parkway has been shut down following a deadly crash in Spring.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one adult was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second adult was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

That person's condition was not released.

Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down by emergency crews.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route, if possible.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.