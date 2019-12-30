Authorities looking for suspects who robbed jewelry store on Richmond

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, December 17 at 9:30 a.m., the complainant was setting up for the day and about to open the First Class Jewelry and Loan, located at 3823 Richmond Ave. The complainant stated that the front door was locked and he suddenly heard glass break at the front and two suspects rushed inside of the business. The complainant attempted to run to the back office and was stopped by the suspects, who were armed with weapons.

The suspects threatened to kill the complainant and forced him to open the safe. Once open, the suspects removed the contents inside.

The first suspect is an unknown male, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and wore black clothing. The second suspect is also an unknown male and wore black clothing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.