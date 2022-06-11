Authorities looking for missing woman with dementia last seen in north Houston

article

Officials need your help finding a missing woman with dementia last seen in north Houston.

Elisa Duarte, 66, was last seen in the 70 block of Lyerly St. in the Heights area on Friday around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say Duarte was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue tennis shoes and may have gotten on the Metro rail or a Metro bus.

If you have any information on where she might be authorities are asking you to call the Houston Police Department Patrol Unit at 713-884-3131 or HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.