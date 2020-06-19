Authorities locate family of child found walking alone in Crystal Beach

article

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says the mother of a boy who was found walking along a highway in Crystal Beach has been located.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy was found walking alone along the shoulder of Highway 87 near Beaumont Drive around 7 a.m. Friday.

The boy, believed to be 7 to 10 years old, was unable to provide information that could help authorities locate his family.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public for any information that could help them identify the boy or his family. The child's family was located soon after.