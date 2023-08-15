Houston business accused of illegally dumping chemicals, oils into drains; authorities investigate

Houston police and Texas authorities are investigating a local business for allegations related to illegally dumping chemicals or oils into a nearby storm drain.

On Tuesday, several different law enforcement agencies were outside the business near Houston’s Heights neighborhood off Seamist Drive.

"We’re looking for any environment crimes," said Sgt. Patrick Morrissey, from HPD’s Environmental Investigations Unit. "So, discharge to the environment, water pollution, dumpings, oil dumpings, oil infractions, things like that."

According to Houston Police, they started their investigation after a whistleblower from the company contacted them with concerns. On Tuesday, they were at the business to do a search warrant. FOX 26 isn’t naming the business, because so far no arrests have been made in this case.

"It could potentially be water pollution, which is a felony," said Morrissey. "Or a used oil violation which is also a felony."

A truck driver who frequently drives along Seamist Drive says he has worked with the company being investigated before. He says, he never noticed anything unusual.

"For me to see all of the commotion that’s going on here, that’s surprising," said Marcus Wildridge. "It’s not good. The chemicals in those drums, I’ve been inside them before. So, I know what type of chemicals are in there. It could be hazardous for this community, [plus] who knows where it’s going?"

Not far from the business is White Oak Bayou. Any fluid located in storm drains near the business flows into White Oak and eventually the Gulf of Mexico.

"The storm drains are basically our pathway to the bayou," said Sgt. Morrissey. "Our pathway to the ditches, our pathway to the beaches. This [could] impact everyone from here to the Gulf."

Authorities took several samples from the scene on Tuesday and will wait for the results before progressing in the case.

FOX 26 reached out to the business on Tuesday, but so far hasn’t heard back.

"We’re all citizens of this city," said Morrissey. "We’re all here working together. Your tips help lead to this."