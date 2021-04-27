Authorities investigating homicide in SE Houston

article

An investigation is now underway following a homicide in southeast Houston on Tuesday afternoon.



Authorities said HPD Patrol was dispatched to a person down at 12700 Featherwood, just before 5 p.m.



When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic male with apparent stab wounds.



Emergency personnel responded to the scene but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was staying at the location and had been there for a couple of weeks.



Authorities said they are currently looking into different suspect possibilities and motives.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.