Austin Mayor Adler apologizes after photo shows him with eyes closed during fallen officer's service

Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23 and a processional was held in his honor on October 3. It ended at Hill Country Bible Church where a public funeral was held.

Martin had been with APD since 2006 and was an Air Force veteran. He leaves behind a wife, three children, and one grandchild.

One photo taken during the service has captured some attention online. The photo was taken by APD officer and former Texas GOP state representative candidate Justin Berry.

In the photo, Adler is seen with his eyes closed and Berry claims that Adler was sleeping. Berry said in a tweet, "If you're going to defund and destroy a police department as their mayor then attend a highly respected officer's funeral, perhaps do not continue to disrespect that officer's family, friends, and other officers by falling asleep."

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Mayor Adler's office and received the following statement:

"I want to express my deepest apologies to the family of Officer Martin. Officer Martin died 10 days ago and will forever be honored as a hero. This moment should be about him and his family, including his two daughters whose words today pierced my heart as a father. I hold Officer Martin in the highest regard. May his memory be a blessing to his family, and to the city he served."

Austin Cops 4 Charities is raising money for Martin's family. You can get more details here.