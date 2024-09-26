A Bellville woman has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $10,000 from the Bellville Little League during the 2023-2024 baseball season.

Ashley Hoffman Slater was indicted on Wednesday after an investigation by the Austin County Sheriff’s Office revealed missing funds from concession stand receipts. According to investigators, more than $10,000 was found to be stolen through discrepancies in bank and league records.

Ashley Hoffman Slater (Photo: The Austin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division)

The case was initially reported to the Bellville Police Department. Still, due to the nature of the claims, the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, along with the District Attorney’s Office, took over the investigation.

Slater was arrested on September 26, 2024, and taken to the Austin County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and further details about her court proceedings are yet to be released.