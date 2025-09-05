August jobs report disappoints, but offers hope for interest rate cut

The Brief The Labor Department reports employers hired just 22,000 people, in August, well below the expected 75,000 June's employment was revised down to show the economy lost 13,000 jobs. The Federal Reserve has indicated that employment numbers will be considered among the economic indicators when deciding whether to cut interest rates.



Tariffs, artificial intelligence, and general uncertainty are being blamed for a dismal August jobs report. The Labor Department reports just 22,000 new jobs were created, well below the expected 75,000. Additionally, June's job numbers were revised down to show a loss of 13,000 jobs. That's the first negative month since December 2020, during the pandemic.

Among the report's numbers, healthcare along with 'leisure and hospitality' jobs saw gains that were still below historical averages. Public-sector, professional and business services, manufacturing, and construction jobs all saw monthly losses.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3% indicating while employers are not hiring, they are not laying workers off.

The report sets the stage for the Federal Reserve to likely cut interest rates when it meets in mid September. Observers expect a quarter-point cut.

What they're saying:

"When you layer all these layers of a cake on top of each other, it turns into a disastrous economy from an employment standpoint," says Dallas executive recruiter David Cathey. "You stack tariff issues that have happened, which cause trade issues; you stack artificial intelligence, and this new wave that's coming in; and then you stack people that, right now, the average time to get a job is 2.5 months of being unemployed before you can get a job."