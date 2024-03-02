The community of Livingston bid a heartbreaking farewell to 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, whose life was tragically cut short allegedly by a family friend.

The funeral service for Audrii, who was found dead near the Trinity River on Feb. 20, took place Saturday.

Described as a precious, gentle child with a radiant smile and a deep affection for animals, Audrii's untimely demise has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew her.

Rev. Paul Kahan, the officiant at the service, offered words of solace to the child's grieving family.

"I cannot even imagine what you have been going through. The pain, this tragedy this caused entire family," said Kahan. "Our hearts ache with sadness, as we offer our prayers for you and for your beautiful daughter and granddaughter."

The news of Audrii's disappearance and subsequent murder reverberated across the nation, sparking an outpouring of support and sympathy.

Don Steven McDougal stands accused of her murder and is currently in custody facing a capital murder charge.

However, many questions linger regarding the circumstances surrounding the case, leaving the community grappling with grief and uncertainty.

In the wake of Audrii's tragic passing, the residents of Livingston have come together to honor her memory. A vigil and visitation were held at First Baptist Church on Friday, where members of the community gathered to pay their respects and offer comfort to one another during this difficult time.

"Audrii's death reminds us of just how fragile life can be, especially for children. Let's be there for each other," urged Rev. Kahan.

Despite their grief, Audrii's family and many within the community are demanding answers regarding McDougal's past and how he was able to remain free despite a history of violent criminal behavior.

Online petitions have emerged, calling for stricter legislation concerning repeat violent offenders and those charged with crimes against children, reflecting the community's determination to seek justice and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.