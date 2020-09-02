ATF seeks 7 persons of interest in Kenosha arson investigations

article

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Milwaukee Field Office (ATF) -- in conjunction with several other agencies -- is seeking to speak with at least seven persons of interest who could advance the arson investigation of multiple Kenosha business and vehicles that were set on fire between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25.

Authorities are focusing investigation efforts on identifying the persons responsible for 20 structure arsons and seven vehicle arsons that happened in Kenosha during unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

If you have information about any of the incidents below, you are asked to contact:

Kenosha Police Department (262) 605-5203

Kenosha Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333

ATF: 1-888-ATF-FIRE

ATF Email: ATFTips@atf.gov

Person of Interest 1

Authorities are seeking a male -- pictured below -- in relation to an arson at B&L furniture near 11th Avenue and 60th Street in Kenosha on Aug. 24.

Male sought for arson at B&L Furniture

Person of Interest 2

Authorities are seeking a male -- shown in the video below -- in relation to the arson of a City of Kenosha garbage truck that was set on fire near 56th Street and Sheridan Road in Kenosha on Aug. 23.

Person of Interest 3

Authorities are seeking a female -- pictured below -- in relation to an arson at TCF Bank near 18th Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha on Aug. 24. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Female sought for arson at TCF Bank

Person of Interest 4

Authorities are seeking a female -- pictured below -- in relation to an arson at H&R Block near 61st Street and 22nd Avenue in Kenosha on Aug. 24.

Female sought for arson at H&R Block

Person of Interest 5

Authorities are seeking a female -- pictured below -- in relation to multiple arsons in Kenosha on Aug. 24.

Female sought for multiple Kenosha arsons

Person of Interest 6

Authorities are seeking a male -- shown in the video below -- in relation to an arson at Car Source on Sheridan Road in Kenosha on Aug. 24.

Person of Interest 7

Authorities are seeking a male -- shown below -- in relation to an arson at the Kenosha Probation and Parole Building near 12th Avenue and 60th street in Kenosha on Aug. 24.

Male sought for arson at the Kenosha Probation and Parole Building

The same male was also seen on video -- available below.

Additional arsons under investigation

In addition to the persons of interest in the arsons listed above, the following arsons in Kenosha are also under being investigated. If you have any information about the following, you are asked to contact the authorities listed above.

Mangia’s Italian Restaurant, 5717 Sheridan Road

Kenosha Public Library, 711 59th Place

Mattress Shop, 6224 22nd Avenue

Affordable Auto, 1118 60th Street

County Credit Union, 925 59th Street

Charlie’s 10th Hole, 3805 22nd Avenue

Boost Mobile, 2208 Roosevelt Road

Car Source, 5821 Sheridan Road

Something Different, 5716 6th Avenue

DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery, 2008 63rd Street

Citgo Gas Station, 3806 30th Street

Treasure’s Within, 1016 60th Street

Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Avenue

Lend Nation, 6304 22nd Avenue

The Kenosha Fire Department, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin are involved in the investigation, along with ATF.