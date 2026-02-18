1 hospitalized, 3 on the run after Atascocita shooting
ATASCOCITA, Texas - Deputies are responding to a shooting scene in the Atascocita area that reportedly sent a person to the hospital.
Atascocita shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon on Bedell Bridge Lane off Timber Forest Drive and Valley Lodge Parkway.
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, three male suspects were seen shooting at a vehicle before fleeing the scene.
There are now reports of a male victim who was shot and sent to a nearby hospital.
Residents near the scene are being asked to avoid the area and report any information to law enforcement.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office