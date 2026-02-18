1 hospitalized, 3 on the run after Atascocita shooting

The Brief A shooting was reported near Timber Forest Drive and Valley Lodge Parkway. Three males were allegedly seen shooting into a vehicle. One victim is said to be hospitalized.



Deputies are responding to a shooting scene in the Atascocita area that reportedly sent a person to the hospital.

Atascocita shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon on Bedell Bridge Lane off Timber Forest Drive and Valley Lodge Parkway.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, three male suspects were seen shooting at a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

There are now reports of a male victim who was shot and sent to a nearby hospital.

Residents near the scene are being asked to avoid the area and report any information to law enforcement.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.