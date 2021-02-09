2 in surgery, 2 others injured following evening shooting in Acres Homes

article

At least four males have been injured in a shooting in Acres Homes on Tuesday evening.

Houston Police Department Commander James Bryant said the shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. at the corner of Little York and Knox.

Bryant said people were standing outside and a vehicle was coming down the street.

That's when, Bryant said, the vehicle stopped in the street, a passenger got out of the vehicle, fired several rounds at the people standing outdoors, and struck four male victims.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

All the victims, said to range from 18-36 years old, were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims are in critical condition in surgery while two others are in stable condition.

Bryant said the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

As for the suspect vehicle, Bryant said it was an unknown color sedan, possibly an Impala.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.