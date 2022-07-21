At least 1 person killed during car crash in north Houston, police say

Authorities said a person died Thursday morning after a car crash in north Houston.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but police said it happened a little after 9:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of North Fwy service road. That's where investigators said at least one person was confirmed dead at the scene but did not share how the crash occurred.

No other information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.