At least 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway service road, police investigating
article
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly two vehicle crash in Houston on Friday evening.
According to officials, the crash occurred on the 9100 block of the North Freeway service road, around 6:30 p.m.
Officials said the service road inbound at W. Mount Houston is closed while officials investigate.
Drivers should expect delays in the area and should avoid the area, if possible.