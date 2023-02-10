Expand / Collapse search

At least 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway service road, police investigating

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly two vehicle crash in Houston on Friday evening. 

According to officials, the crash occurred on the 9100 block of the North Freeway service road, around 6:30 p.m. 

Officials said the service road inbound at W. Mount Houston is closed while officials investigate. 

Drivers should expect delays in the area and should avoid the area, if possible. 