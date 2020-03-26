Astros and Texans provide meals to medical staff during COVID-19 outbreak

article

Local sports teams and players have been doing their part to support medical staff working hard during the pandemic to treat the sick and prevent coronavirus from spreading.

355 pizzas were provided by the Texans for lunch for staff members at the COVID-19 testing sites.

Lance McCullers Jr. and Carlos Correa sent Chipotle for lunch for 85 employees at Methodist Hospital.

"You guys are the real HEROES!" Correa posted on Instagram. "Working every single day in the front lines to help the victims of this terrible virus. We appreciate every one of you!"

