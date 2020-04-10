Astros’ Alex Bregman launches $1M campaign to help feed Houstonians impacted by COVID-19 pandemic 

article

Houston Astro Alex Bregman has launched a $1M fundraising campaign to help feed Houston-area residents experiencing food insecurity during the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

The campaign is called FEEDHOU and proceeds directly benefit the Houston Food Bank.

“While the Astros are off the field, I want to create a new team to help Houston’s hungry. Houston is my home, and right now my home is in need,” said Bregman. “By partnering with a great organization such as the Houston Food Bank, we can all do our part to ensure Houston’s underserved children and families continue to get the support they need during these difficult times.”

To help kickstart the initiative, the third-baseman along with local entrepreneur Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale are each committing $100,000 for the cause.

“I am thrilled to support the Houston Food Bank, a leading organization dedicated to helping Texans during this pandemic,” said Mattress Mack. “The Houston Food Bank has been a force for good for decades and I could not be more excited to partner with Alex Bregman, Paul Wall and Houston Food Bank.”



Houston rapper Paul Wall is showing his support for FEEDHOU by creating a special album entitled “Frozen Face – Vol. 3 – FEEDHOU edition,” which includes songs and lyrics inspired by the mission of FEEDHOU and will be available on music platforms such as Spotify. To amplify his support, the prominent musician also developed artwork that prominently displays “FEEDHOU” on his new album cover.

“Any opportunity to bridge the gap between those who need help and those who want to provide help, I am down with,” said Mr. Wall. “I am the people’s champ of hip hop, and Alex and Mac are the champs of their worlds. I feel very lucky to be part of what they are doing for the Houston Food Bank and am excited to give back to a city that has given me so much.”

Mr. Bregman, his fiancé Reagan Howard, as well as Paul Wall, will be all be volunteering on Friday, April 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the Houston Food Bank.

“I am asking everyone to consider being a member of this army of donors,” Mr. Bregman adds. “Together, we can show the world the sense of community and resiliency that has come to define just who we are as a city.”

If you would like to donate you can text “FEEDHOU” to the number 4144 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex’s Army donation page online at https://bit.ly/2y1eB96.