Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter.

On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.

Officials say when deputies arrived, the man was seen walking on the sidewalk and had ignored commands. He immediately started running, and deputies say when they attempted to detain him, he physically resisted. After a short struggle, one deputy reportedly used her taser to subdue him.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Walker initially provided a fake name and birthday, officials say, but an investigation led to him being positively identified.

Records say Walker had an open Felony warrant for a Homicide/Manslaughter charge out of pardons and paroles.

Court documents show that Walker previously had more than 15 convictions in Harris County. These offenses range from possession of a controlled substance, assault/bodily injury to a family member, burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, and failure to identify.

Constable Mark Herman said he was charged with Evading Arrest and was booked in Harris County Jail for the open warrants against him.

His bond is reported to be $2,000, but a Motion for Sufficient Bail was issued to increase it to $40,000.

No other information has been given at this time.