As the 2023 legislative session nears an end, we take a look at some Key Bills presented

There's been a lot happening in Austin during this 2023 legislative session, so many bills have come and gone that it's almost hard to keep up with.

There are less than two weeks to go in this legislative session, FOX 26 pulled in a political analyst, who called this session highly conservative. Saying no democratic bills opposed by Republicans saw the light of day.

Property tax relief is one bill that's been top of mind during the 2023 legislative session. SB 3 aims to make the largest cut in history to property taxes for homeowners. That bill is expected to be discussed on Thursday, and will likely have a tough time passing in the House.

"We'll see if the Senate and the House can come to an agreement," said Mark Jones, Political Analyst for Rice University.

Another bill that has Texans paying close attention is SB 8, this bill is a part of the governor's plan to expand school choice by providing vouchers to families for private and charter school payments. This bill has received opposition from both parties, Governor Greg Abbot has said that if SB 8 doesn't pass or if the amendments drastically alter the bill, he'll veto it and call a special session.

"The governor of Texas is allowed to call a special session whenever he or she wants to," Jones said.

And then there's gun reform, House Bill 2744 was pushed for and backed by survivors and parents of the Uvalde school massacre, it would've raised the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

"Pretty much every common sense gun reform you could think of was proposed this session, none of it ever made it to the house floor," Jones said.

While gun reform didn't get far, one controversial bill is on its way to the governor's desk; Senate Bill 14. SB 14 will ban transgender youth under the age of 18 from receiving any sort of gender-transforming treatments, procedures, or medications.

The legislative session ends May 29.