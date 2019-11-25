As Thanksgiving approaches, beware these recent food recalls

As Thanksgiving approaches and people across the country are doing their final shopping for Thanksgiving, a string of food recalls have been announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — all of which are urging consumers to be extra careful heading into the holiday.

Salad products

The USDA said Thursday that thousands of pounds of salad products were being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The department said Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds (34,020 kilograms) of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.

The products were sold on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Pork products

More than 500,000 pounds of pork products were recalled Thursday because they were not inspected for two years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The products — which are 515,000 pounds of raw pork loin, ribs, bacon, ham and more — were made between Nov. 25, 2017 and Nov. 9, 2019.

FSIS released a list with all of the names of the products as well as photos of the labels. All of the un-inspected meat items have an establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Cheese nips

The makers of Cheese Nips issued a voluntary recall for certain boxes of the cheese-flavored snack over possible plastic contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects 11-ounce boxes labeled with UPC code 0 44000 03454 5 and expiration dates of May 18-20, 2020.

Nestlé ready-to-bake cookie dough

Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products over concerns that they may have been contaminated by the presence of food-grade rubber pieces.

The voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of certain products. A full list of potentially affected products included in the recall was released by the company.

Frozen berries

Packages of frozen raspberries and mixed berries containing raspberries that are sold at two grocery chains are being recalled because they could be contaminated with hepatitis A, according to the FDA.

Wawona Frozen Foods issued the voluntary recall for packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at ALDI grocery stores and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores under the stores’ private labels, officials said.

Chicken Fried Rice

A Mississippi company is recalling more than 86 tons of chicken fried rice that may contain bits of plastic.

The 54-ounce (1.5 kilogram) packages were shipped to retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.