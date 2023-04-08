'Arrested' Alabama pony finds new home to help those with disabilities

A runaway pony in Alabama must have a great legal team after "charges" against him have been dismissed following a viral game of cat and mouse.

Tuscaloosa police dubbed the loitering stallion as "Ginuwine" after he showed an extreme unwillingness to cooperate with officers back on March 20. Authorities even "charged" him with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to police's arrest log accompanied by the pony's mugshot.

Three officers became engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit, following Ginuwine up and down driveways and through people's backyards for nearly two hours, police said. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies.

Following his capture, police said they found the owners of the culprit and learned that his name is Knight. He's about 4 years old, police said.

" Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa - TROT has been AMAZING since taking our phone call in the middle of the night and caring for him since," Tuscaloosa police said in a social media post on March 28 .

The non-profit organization will now keep him at their farm in Cottondale, where they offer riding lessons as therapy for children and adults with disabilities.

Police said he's making friends, learning manners and still getting comfortable at his new home.