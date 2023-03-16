Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting of transgender woman in 2022

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a transgender woman last summer.

A 17-year-old is charged with capital murder in the killing of 39-year-old Marisela Castro.

She was found in the middle of Centerwood Drive in East Harris County last July.

Investigators do not believe the 17-year-old pulled the trigger.

They are still looking for the suspected shooter.