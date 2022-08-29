Arrest made following fatal SE Houston shooting of 18-year-old in June

article

Houston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred back in June.

According to police, Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Kelvin Shaver.

BACKGROUND: Teen killed from apparent drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

The shooting occurred back on June 11 when officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Doolittle Boulevard.

Houston police said they found Shaver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 7300 block of Guadalcanal Road.

It was later learned by police that Shaver was shot outside a home located on the 5000 block of Doolittle Boulevard.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Shaver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they learned that Shaver and Mathis had a verbal argument minutes before the shooting. Mathis then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Further investigation identified Mathis as the suspect on August 10 where he was charged for his role in the shooting.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

He turned himself into the Harris County Sheriff's Office last Thursday where he was taken into custody.

If you have any additional information into this case, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.