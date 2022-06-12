Teen killed from apparent drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston where a teenager was killed.

It happened in the 7300 block of Guadalcanal Rd. a little before 10 p.m. Saturday where investigators say an unidentified male, 18, was found shot in the street multiple times.

He was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital where the teen died from his injuries.

Preliminary information is the teenager was walking from a corner store in the 5000 block of Doolittle Blvd. when a black Chevrolet Impala sedan followed him.

Investigators said the victim and an unknown suspect had a verbal argument minutes before the shooting.

Shots were reportedly fired from the sedan towards the 18-year-old, who then reportedly ran down Guadalcanal before collapsing.

Officers did find a blood trail from the connecting streets, but do not have a motive, as of this writing.

An investigation remains underway.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.