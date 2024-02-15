Jahmarr Williams was living in Miami last year when his life was forever changed. Now he's living in Missouri City with his mother, who feels the military is turning its back on him.

"This is my son, but it's not my son. Does that make sense?" said Jahmarr's mother Eleska Moore.

She and other loved ones remember how Jahmarr loved to dance and was the life of the party.

On March 4, 2023, police say 32-year-old Tremaine Herbart ran over Jahmarr while he was walking across Pembroke Road in a Miami suburb.

"He didn't turn himself in," Eleska said. "He hit my son and kept going."

Jahmarr spent 12 years with the Army National Guard. His mother says he was supposed to be on orders to deploy before the crash.

"It's like having a newborn that's 6'1" and weighs 145 to 150 pounds," she said.

Eleska must do everything for her son.

"I sleep on the couch, because he can't be left alone," she said. "I go to the bathroom with the door open."

Recently, Eleska got some disturbing news from the Army National Guard.

"I've never heard from the General. I never heard from any of them saying we are going to put him out," she said. "You sent me a certified letter and addressed it to him."

The National Guard honorarily discharged Jahmarr.

Since he's no longer medically fit to serve, the Army National Guard is taking away benefits, like Jahmarr's insurance.

"They're treating my son like he's the problem, but he's the victim," Eleska said.

Special food alone costs his mother $1,500 a month.

She says paying for all her son's medical needs, without his insurance, will financially bankrupt her.

She's currently appealing the National Guard's decision, so Jahmarr's insurance is intact until a final decision is made.