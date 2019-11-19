Armored car robbery suspect dead, search underway for 2nd suspect in Willis

article

Willis police say a suspect in an armored car robbery is dead and a search is underway for a second suspect.

Authorities say the robbery occurred near FM 1097 and I-45 around 9 a.m. Tuesday while Brinks employees were parked in the drive-thru of a bank servicing an ATM.

The police chief confirms one suspect is deceased and another suspect may have been shot. The other suspect is possibly a male dressed all in black.

A DPS helicopter is over the scene and dogs are searching the woods.

Multiple agencies including the FBI, Texas Rangers, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.