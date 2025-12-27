Argument at gas station led to deadly stabbing, Houston police say

article

The Brief Houston Police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was fatally stabbed in a field near Navigation Boulevard Friday night. Officers said two women got into an argument at a nearby gas station before the victim and her friend walked into an open field. The victim and the suspect got into another altercation in the open field and the victim was stabbed in the chest.



Houston police said an argument at a gas station led to a woman being fatally stabbed Friday night.

What we know:

Police said the incident started as an argument at a gas station along Navigation Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Houston police Lt. Ali said the victim and her friend later walked to an open field where they again ran into the suspect and another altercation happened which led to the suspect stabbing the woman in the chest.

Officers said the woman's friend was performing CPR when they arrived and the woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect but believe they may be homeless.

What we don't know:

Lt. Ali said it was unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing.

The victim's identity has not been released.