Argument between 2 men in Kingwood apartment turns deadly

Authorities are piecing together how an argument in a Kingwood apartment turned into a deadly shooting Thursday night.

It happened at the Kings Cove apartments in the 4900 block of Magnolia Cove Dr., where Houston police say three men were in an apartment with a woman. A fight broke out inside the apartment when two men went downstairs and the fight continued between the two of them.

At some point, officials said, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the individuals were identified by authorities, as of this writing, but we're told the shooter was taken into custody.

An investigation remains underway.