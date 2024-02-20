Are Black people neglected by the Democratic Party?

According to Pew Research, 80% of black voters identify with the Democratic Party compared to just 7% who identify as Republican.

But in the current political climate, the question arises: How much does the Democratic Party do for Black people?

Joining The Factor to discuss this topic are State Representatives Jolanda Jones and Ron Reynolds, along with Republican Kevin Fulton.

