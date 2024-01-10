Arctic blast Texas: Protect pets from freeze, Texas law for dogs outside

An arctic blast is expected to impact much of Texas, including the Houston area, bringing frigid temperatures meaning you should prepare for for keeping your furry friends and pets warm.

Houston SPCA issued a message recommending all pets be brought inside during the freeze forecasted to hit next week late Sunday or early Monday on Jan. 15.

MORE ON TEXAS LAW: New Texas law in effect Jan. 18 lays out rules for tethering dogs outside

Texas has a new law in effect called the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act which prohibits the use of heavy chain restraints and requires access to drinking water and protection from extreme temperatures. It also requires adequate shelter that allows the dog to stand, turn around, and lie down in a normal position. The law classifies inclement weather as rain, hail, sleet, snow, high winds as well as extreme high or low temperatures.

Among other requirements, dogs also need access to drinking water and can’t be left stuck in standing water.

The law also specifies what kind of restraints can be used for dogs that are left outside.

Violating the law can result in a Class C misdemeanor, or a Class B misdemeanor if the person has been previously convicted of a violation.

Prepare pets for the cold temperatures

Here are some shared tips to help keep outdoor animals safe during the freeze.

Keep pets indoors: Refrain from leaving your pets outside or unattended during freezing weather. Additionally, do not leave your pet unattended in a vehicle during extreme temperatures.

Provide MORE: Food, Water , and Shelter: Outdoor pets need to consume 25 to 50 percent more calories than usual because the cold weather tends to deplete their energy. Make sure to provide fresh water for your pet and use plastic food and water bowls as your pet's tongue can stick to metal or the water can freeze. Outdoor pets should have a shelter or dog house that will protect them from the wind and is elevated. Add in blankets, towels or hay to help keep your pet warm and dry.

Exercise Care with Cats, Canines and Cars: In the winter, the interior of an idle car can act as a refrigerator, so never leave pets in a car. Keep your cats indoors during cold weather as they may sleep under the hoods of cars to stay warm. Give an outdoor cat a chance to escape by banging loudly on the car hood before starting your car.

Keep them dry: When coming indoors, ensure all your pet’s paws and fur are nice and dry after a walk in the rain or snow.

Designate a safe space inside: If conditions get harsh, be prepared with potty pads for pets who will have difficulty going outside during severe weather.

Use a sweater: Pet sweaters can be as functional as they are cute. Short-haired dogs will appreciate the extra warmth of a sweater or jacket they are comfortable in.

Equine & Farm Animals: Be sure horses have access to a barn or a three-sided structure with a roof so they can escape the wind and cold. While not all horses will need to be blanketed, blankets will help horses keep warm and dry, especially in the rain or freezing temperatures. Frequently check water troughs and buckets to ensure the water is not frozen. Provide access to extra grain and hay if no grazing is available. Feed your horse unlimited forage during extreme cold to help them increase and regulate their body temperatures.

Wildlife: Just like humans, wildlife seek refuge from the cold. Set out birdhouses or leave natural debris like fallen leaves and branches in your yard to create hiding spots for small animals. Set up bird feeders with high-energy seeds and suet. Also, keep bowls of fresh, unfrozen water out for birds and other critters.

How to report unattended animals

Houston residents who spot an unattended animal can report them to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force by calling 832-927-PAWS or the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.