Application now open for Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund

If you're struggling to pay rent or other bills, you can now apply today and tomorrow for assistance from the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

This is the second round of aid.

You can apply online at HarrisCountyRelief.org now until 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.

Or you can call 832-848-0214 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23, or 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 24.

To qualify, you'll need to be under 60% of the median income, have been economically impacted by COVID-19, and have not received aid from another city or county.

Residents in the most vulnerable communities are given priority.

You'll need a photo ID, a utility bill or mail showing you live in Harris County, proof that you're receiving unemployment or public assistance, your last tax return and W-2 or last paystub.

Learn more at HarrisCountyRelief.org