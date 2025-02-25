Antoine Drive rollover crash: 1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Houston

The Brief One person is dead and another injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over and hit a tree in northwest Houston. Houston police report the two victims in the vehicle were an uncle and nephew. Investigators are trying to determine who was driving the vehicle.



A deadly crash in northwest Houston is being investigated by police after the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Houston Police Department officials say the two victims in the crash were an uncle and nephew.

Deadly crash on Antoine Drive

What we know:

HPD Sergeant David Rose say police units and the Houston Fire Department were called to the 7700 block of Antoine Drive just after 10 p.m.

Preliminary information reports the two males were going northbound on Antoine Drive in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when they veered off the roadway. Their vehicle hit a mailbox, then a streetlight, before flipping once and hitting a tree, authorities said.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by fire department paramedics. The second occupant was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment, according to Sgt. Rose.

They believe speed played a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

HPD investigators are working to determine who was driving the vehicle.