Anthony Antoine joins FOX 26 Houston as evening anchor, announced station Vice President and News Director, Susan Schiller. Effective July 2023, he will join the evening news team of Rashi Vats, Caroline Collins, and Meteorologist Remeisha Shade.

In making the announcement, Schiller stated, "Anthony will be a perfect addition to the FOX 26 team as he shares our commitment to journalistic integrity and cares deeply about the communities he serves."

Most recently, Antoine has served as a morning news anchor in Richmond, VA, from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. on WWBT the NBC affiliate, and then, 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. on WRLH FOX. Prior to that, he spent six years at WCIA3 in Champaign, IL, where he started as a camera operator and was promoted to reporter and then anchor.

A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Antoine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications.

Antoine added, "Since migrating to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago, I’ve always chased my version of the American dream. Ascending to this position, in such an amazing and diverse city feels like a dream come true. For Houstonians, I hope to be a calming and reassuring voice during difficult times, and when appropriate, I look forward to laughing and enjoying the positive stories in this great community."

