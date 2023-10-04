Wednesday, October 4, 2023, is officially "Anthony Antoine Day" in the city of Houston.

Anthony spent the morning eating breakfast, playing bingo, and sharing stories with residents of Sagetree Terrance. Sagetree Terrance is an independent senior living facility in North Houston.

While at Sagetree Terrance, Anthony was surprised with two proclamations. One from the city of Houston and one from the County Commissioner of Harris County Precinct 3, Tom S. Ramsey.

"As Precinct 3 Commissioner of Harris County, Texas, and on behalf of the constituents of Harris County, it is my honor to recognize and welcome Anthony Antoine as the newest anchor to join the FOX26 news team. We are thrilled you have chosen Harris County to be your new home and look forward to working together to keep the public informed and vital information that affects their everyday lives. Thank you for using your gifts and talents to make a positive difference in our community. Our constituents and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

The proclamation from the City of Houston recognizes Anthony's work as an evening anchor at FOX26 and his commitment to serving the diverse community through journalism. It was signed by Dave Martin, District E Council Member serving as the Mayor Pro Tem.