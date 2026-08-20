Another Aqua Texas customer gets water bill for more than $2,000 for allegedly using 107,000 gallons of water

The Brief Baytown Cove resident Kayla Rueda received a $2,206.68 water bill for July after Aqua Texas reported her household used 107,000 gallons. Rueda, who lives with her three children, disputes the usage and says her entire water bill for the previous year totaled about $1,300. FOX 26 previously reported on two other Aqua Texas customers who received bills of $2,327.27 and $5,012.61 after the utility reported unusually high water usage and attributed the charges to leaks the customers deny.



A third Aqua Texas customer is disputing a water bill totaling thousands of dollars after the utility reported her household used more than 100,000 gallons in a single month.

Aqua Texas customer disputing high water bill

What we know:

First, FOX 26 told you about a disabled woman with a one-month water bill for 2,327.27. Aqua Texas says she and her son used 97,000 gallons of water.

Then we heard from Melinda Speryl. Her bill for one month was $5,012.61. Her usage, according to Aqua Texas, 209,000 gallons in the month of June.

Aqua Texas investigated and said they had leaks, which both customers deny, and they must pay the huge bills.

Kayla Rueda, who lives in the Baytown Cove area, says she was stunned when she got her water bill for the month of July at $2,206.68.

Aqua Texas says she used 107,000 gallons of water. That's the total daily water usage of about 1,070 Americans.

What they're saying:

"I even went back and looked at last year's history," said Kayla. "The total for the whole year was about $1,300. It's me and my three kids. There's no possible way we could use this much water. If there was a leak, my yard would be flooded, or I would see something in my home."

FOX 26 heard from other Aqua Texas customers in the Baytown/Cove area complaining about the quality of the water.

The other side:

On Thursday afternoon, Aqua Texas provided statements addressing the high bill and the quality of the water.

In regards to the high water bill: "Aqua Texas has been in contact with this customer regarding their water bill and a high-consumption check at the property has already been scheduled for next week. We will work directly with the customer to review their account and address their questions. Customers who experience unusually high water usage are encouraged to check for potential leaks and contact Aqua Texas for assistance. If a qualifying leak is identified and repaired, customers may apply for a leak adjustment. We encourage customers to contact us directly so we can help them understand their account and available options."

In regards to the quality of water, Aqua Texas said, "We have not received any reports regarding discolored water in this area recently. Customers experiencing discolored water or other water quality concerns are encouraged to contact Aqua Texas directly so we can investigate and address the issue."