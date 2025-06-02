Angleton Police Sgt. J.D. White killed in line-of-duty crash

article

The Brief Angleton Sergeant J.D. White died in the line of duty over the weekend. Police say he was struck by a vehicle while escorting a funeral procession. He was with the department for 19 years.



An Angleton police sergeant was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, officials say.

Sergeant J.D. White was with the Angleton Police Department for 19 years.

Sgt. J.D. White dies in line of duty

What we know:

According to the Angleton Police Department, Sgt. White was struck by a vehicle while escorting a funeral procession.

He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, but he did not survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Further details of the crash have not been shared. It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting with the investigation.

Angleton PD mourns loss

Sgt. White was with the department for nearly two decades, most recently serving as the Sergeant of Professional Integrity and APD’s Public Information Officer. The department says he was "widely respected for his leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to community service."

What they're saying:

"This is a tremendous loss for our department and the Angleton community," said Police Chief Lupe Valdez. "Sgt. White was a trusted officer and a compassionate leader who brought heart to every aspect of his work. His dedication to the Shop with a Cop program, and his ability to connect with and uplift children in our community, speaks volumes about the kind of person he was. His absence will be deeply felt by us all."

APD "extends its deepest condolences to Sgt. White’s family, friends, and fellow officers." They ask the public to keep his loved ones in their thoughts.