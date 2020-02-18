Angleton corrections officer found murdered on beach in Brazoria County

A local family is searching for answers after investigators say their loved one was found on a beach after being shot to death last week.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputies say 59-year-old Dennis Michael Taylor’s body was found near the water’s edge at access 3 of Follet’s Beach near Surfside around 7:30 AM Thursday.

According to his brother, Gary Taylor, Dennis had left his house in Angleton the night before to run an errand and head to work.

Investigators say he was last seen roughly 16 miles from that area in the city of Freeport around 7 p.m. the Wednesday night before.

“He left about 5:30 PM, went to the pharmacy in Angleton to pick up a prescription and then he was headed to work. He never made it to work,” Taylor said. “It won't ease the pain of loss ... but to know how he died. If he suffered, you know, or quick. Knowing my brother died but not knowing how. You know people wouldn’t think that would make a difference, but it does.”

Taylor said Dennis was the youngest of four siblings.

”There was four of us and now there's two. My oldest sister is gone and my youngest brother,” Taylor said.

The 59-year-old was a Marine and a 30-year-veteran with the Texas Dept. Of Criminal Justice.

Investigators said Dennis was found in full uniform by someone who happened to be in the Follet’s Beach area.



His family describes Dennis as a kind and generous man who loved his three kids, Steven, Jonathan, and Kaitlin.

”My uncle was a good man and what happened to him is not right. On behalf of my family, we want to know what happened,” said Charles Taylor, Dennis’ nephew.

”And we deserve that respect. We should. That's all we ask,” Taylor said.

Sheriff’s officials said Dennis’s dark gray Ford 150 truck was also found on the beach last week.

So far, no suspects or a motive has been named.

Anyone who knows anything about this case is urged to call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.