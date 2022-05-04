Andre Jackson sentenced to life in prison for Josue Flores murder

Andre Jackson has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 11-year-old Josue Flores back in May 2016. The judge handed him the punishment Wednesday afternoon after hearing testimony.

The sentence comes a day after a jury convicted Jackson of murdering Josue by stabbing him more than 20 times as he walked home from middle school. Jurors deliberated for just three hours following closing arguments on Tuesday.

The Marine Corps veteran, who spent eight months in Iraq and was living in a Salvation Army shelter, broke down as the guilty verdict was read in court. He sobbed into the table.

During the week-long trial, the jury heard from forensic experts, police interrogation videos and emotional testimony.

The family of Josue Flores has been waiting for justice for six years since their little boy, who dreamed of being a doctor, was taken so viciously.