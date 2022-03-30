Amber Guyger's murder conviction, sentence upheld by court

The state's highest criminal court rejected Amber Guyger's latest attempt to have her murder conviction thrown out.

Guyger's attorneys argued that a defense strategy called 'mistake of fact' is relevant to the former Dallas police officer's case.

Guyger claims she mistakenly entered her upstairs neighbor's apartment in September 2018 and shot the man who lived there, Botham Jean, thinking he was an intruder.

Her attorneys wanted the murder conviction tossed and a new punishment trial for a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

The court of criminal appeals declined to review her case and upheld her 10-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

Botham Jean Shooting Coverage